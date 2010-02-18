New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Marchesa

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A romance that is more sophisticated than sweet with bits of whimsy in Art Deco star detailing, tattooed tights, and extreme ruffles.



Favorite Look: A tie between a liquid silver bugle bead gown with a sheer bodice covered in applique (very trendy this season) and a black cocktail dress with star detailing and pleating on the bust.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Anyone who has the occasion would love to wear something from this collection. There are pieces to cover everything: girly, classic, edgy, sophisticated, formal, cocktail.

Spotted at the Show: Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfeld, Anna Dello Russo, Bryan Boy, Scott Schuman, Cathy Horyn, (Nicole Richie was there but I didn’t see her).

Soundtrack Highlights: Nika + Rory “I’m Not Going Anywhere.”

Final Grade: A







Images: Style.com

