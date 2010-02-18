StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Mandy Coon

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Black and champagne shift dresses in leather, silk with hood and cape details, and knit and velvet surprise details.

Favorite Look: A severe, fitted jacket with a bubble skirt and aggressive shoulders.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Upper East Siders who enjoy: a nicely structured shift, a good pair of slacks, the dark arts.

Spotted at the Show: Anyone and everyone who dresses ready for a street style photographer…all the time.

Soundtrack Highlights: The Knife, nothing like entering to the sound of steel drums.

Final Grade: B

Images: Elle.com

