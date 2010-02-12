New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Mackage

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was a mix of harder mens-inspired pieces and leather, combined with feminine pieces, like sheer loose blouses and pencil skirts with high slits up the back.
Favorite Look: Black leather shorts, top, and jacket with black leather boots.
Who is Wearing This Collection?: Women who want to dress like their rocker boyfriends, but still look sexy and classy.
Spotted at the Show: Miss Jay and I think a woman from Heroes who plays the CIA friend to Noah (I watch the show).
Soundtrack Highlights: Harder, edgy music.
Final Grade: B-
Images: WWD.com
