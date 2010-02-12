StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lutz & Patmos

What's hot
Elizabeth
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Versatile, seasonless knits and separates inspired by the shapes and textures of birds.

Favorite Looks:
Look 3: A slouchy fur coat and pleated trousers with an Indian sequin belt worn as a necklace. Look 6: A chunky knit from Uruguay worn with a miniskirt and fur funnel neck scarf.

Who is Wearing This Collection? A world traveler with luxe New York sensibilities.

Spotted at the Show: Teen Vogue staffers, Julie Gilhart, and Sally Singer (and SC’s Jessica Karcher!)

Soundtrack Highlights: No Soundtrack.

Final Grade: A-

Images: Style.com

