New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lutz & Patmos

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Versatile, seasonless knits and separates inspired by the shapes and textures of birds.

Favorite Looks:

Look 3: A slouchy fur coat and pleated trousers with an Indian sequin belt worn as a necklace. Look 6: A chunky knit from Uruguay worn with a miniskirt and fur funnel neck scarf.



Who is Wearing This Collection? A world traveler with luxe New York sensibilities.

Spotted at the Show: Teen Vogue staffers, Julie Gilhart, and Sally Singer (and SC’s Jessica Karcher!)

Soundtrack Highlights: No Soundtrack.

Final Grade: A-





Images: Style.com



More News We Love:

Beyonce’s New Perfume

Valentine’s Day: A Real Man’s Perspective

Valentine’s Day: What to Do if You’re Single

