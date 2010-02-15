New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lorick

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: It looks like a Teen Vogue spread exploded — color, prints, short skirts and dresses all layered together and paired with wedge wrap around ankle booties and an array of Leah C’s head top creations.

Favorite Look: A blue dress with metallic threading with a brown tweed coat and grey and green gloves and a black feather sprouting out of her hair.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Young girls who like to dress for a party whether it’s day or night.

Spotted at the Show: Gloria Baume from Teen Vogue.

Soundtrack Highlights: Fun girl rock.

Final Grade: B

Images: wwd.com



