New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lorick

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: It looks like a Teen Vogue spread exploded — color, prints, short skirts and dresses all layered together and paired with wedge wrap around ankle booties and an array of Leah C’s head top creations.
Favorite Look: A blue dress with metallic threading with a brown tweed coat and grey and green gloves and a black feather sprouting out of her hair.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Young girls who like to dress for a party whether it’s day or night.
Spotted at the Show: Gloria Baume from Teen Vogue.
Soundtrack Highlights: Fun girl rock.
Final Grade: B
More News We Love:
Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown