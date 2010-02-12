New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: LnA

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: London grunge meets L.A. wearability.



Favorite Look: Striped harem sweatpants with zippered pockets and the striped full-length jersey skirt.

Who is Wearing the Collection: Gothy club kids who favor a super soft tee to bulky leather jackets and most likely work in fashion.

Spotted at the Show: Mark the Cobra Snake, Julia Frakes, Faran Krencil, Aya Kanai.

Soundtrack Highlights: DJ’ed by Dead Man Bones.

Final Grade: A-

