New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: LnA

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: London grunge meets L.A. wearability.
Favorite Look: Striped harem sweatpants with zippered pockets and the striped full-length jersey skirt.
Who is Wearing the Collection: Gothy club kids who favor a super soft tee to bulky leather jackets and most likely work in fashion.
Spotted at the Show: Mark the Cobra Snake, Julia Frakes, Faran Krencil, Aya Kanai.
Soundtrack Highlights: DJ’ed by Dead Man Bones.
Final Grade: A-
