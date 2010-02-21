New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Leifsdottir

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A Spanish, Catalan inspiration worked into frilly frocks and prints.
Favorite Look: A black jacket over a white ruffled blouse paired with a black and white check skirt.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Girlie girls who like soft feminine styles.
Spotted at the Show: A hoard of photographers, the PR team, and editors — love the presentation style.
Soundtrack Highlights: Spanish music — like the soundtrack to Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
Final Grade: B+
Images: WWD.com
