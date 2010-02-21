StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Leifsdottir

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A Spanish, Catalan inspiration worked into frilly frocks and prints.

Favorite Look: A black jacket over a white ruffled blouse paired with a black and white check skirt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girlie girls who like soft feminine styles.

Spotted at the Show: A hoard of photographers, the PR team, and editors — love the presentation style.

Soundtrack Highlights: Spanish music — like the soundtrack to Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Final Grade: B+

Images: WWD.com

