New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Leifsdottir

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A Spanish, Catalan inspiration worked into frilly frocks and prints.

Favorite Look: A black jacket over a white ruffled blouse paired with a black and white check skirt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girlie girls who like soft feminine styles.



Spotted at the Show: A hoard of photographers, the PR team, and editors — love the presentation style.



Soundtrack Highlights: Spanish music — like the soundtrack to Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Final Grade: B+







Images: WWD.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LnA Party