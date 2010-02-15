New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lacoste

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection began with outerwear in a neutral color palette, but quickly escalated into a parade of full-blown color blocking with 80s-esque knit leggings layered over everything — from arms to legs, and even extending over shoes.

Favorite Look: A sporty black drawstring jacket with an orange lining paired over green knit leggings — worn by Siri. Love her!

Who is Wearing This Collection: Their usual clientele — prep school kids who like to wear their labels front and center.

Spotted at the Show: Surprised to see Pixie Geldof and Alice Dellal there. Not surprised to see the front row regulars: Mickey Boardman and Tim Blanks.

Soundtrack Highlights: The lead up to the opening look was intense ear ringing hums that went on for a bit longer than necessary.

Grade: B







Images: Style.com

