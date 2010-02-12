StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: L.A.M.B.

What's hot
Elizabeth
by

Describe the collection in one sentence: 80s and 20s elements brought together by military touches.

Favorite Look: Black and blue deconstructed trench.

Who is Wearing This Collection? The sporty/feminine woman who likes to experiment with shapes.

Spotted at the Show: Zuma Rossdale! Phillip Bloch, Susie Menkes.

Soundtrack Highlights: Billy Idol “China Girl.”

Final Grade: B+

Images: Style.com

