New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: L.A.M.B.

Describe the collection in one sentence: 80s and 20s elements brought together by military touches.
Favorite Look: Black and blue deconstructed trench.
Who is Wearing This Collection? The sporty/feminine woman who likes to experiment with shapes.
Spotted at the Show: Zuma Rossdale! Phillip Bloch, Susie Menkes.
Soundtrack Highlights: Billy Idol “China Girl.”
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
