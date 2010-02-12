New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Keith Lissner

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Renaissance opulence and textures translated with sexy cuts.
Favorite Look: Gold mandarin tuxedo jacket with purple satin pants.
Who is Wearing This Collection? Society gals with a twist.
Spotted at The Show: Lissner leading the models in and positioning them around the huge banquet table.
Soundtrack Highlights: Empire of the Sun, “We are the People.”
Final Grade: B+
Images: GuestOfAGuest.com
