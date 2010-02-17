New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Katie Gallagher

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Monochromatic looks heavy on the paneling, mesh inserts, sheer tops, and leggings.

Favorite Look: A black silk dress that draped from the center over multi-textured leggings.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Avant-garde tough bitches.

Spotted at the Show: There was a rumor that Jane Aldridge was there, but I did not see her.

Soundtrack Highlights: Very eerie — like a dreamy nightmare.

Final Grade: B+







Images from: Elle.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LnA Party

