New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Katie Gallagher

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Monochromatic looks heavy on the paneling, mesh inserts, sheer tops, and leggings.
Favorite Look: A black silk dress that draped from the center over multi-textured leggings.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Avant-garde tough bitches.
Spotted at the Show: There was a rumor that Jane Aldridge was there, but I did not see her.
Soundtrack Highlights: Very eerie — like a dreamy nightmare.
Final Grade: B+
Images from: Elle.com
