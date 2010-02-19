New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Kate Spade

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Full of Kate’s signature pops of color and classic pieces perfectly suited for the office like trench coats, cardigans, high-waisted skirts, blouses — and of course there were plenty of handbags and accessories.

Favorite Look: I loved the gorgeous purple skirt with multicolored embroidery paired with a white blouse and embellished lime green cardigan.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Powerful professional women who take themselves seriously but want to have a little fun with their fashion choices.

Spotted at the Show: No one but the PR staff and cocktail waiters — I was the last one there!

Soundtrack Highlights: A typical mix of current hits from bands like Phoenix.

Final Grade: A-







Images: WWD.com

