New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Kate Spade

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Full of Kate’s signature pops of color and classic pieces perfectly suited for the office like trench coats, cardigans, high-waisted skirts, blouses — and of course there were plenty of handbags and accessories.
Favorite Look: I loved the gorgeous purple skirt with multicolored embroidery paired with a white blouse and embellished lime green cardigan.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Powerful professional women who take themselves seriously but want to have a little fun with their fashion choices.
Spotted at the Show: No one but the PR staff and cocktail waiters — I was the last one there!
Soundtrack Highlights: A typical mix of current hits from bands like Phoenix.
Final Grade: A-
Images: WWD.com
