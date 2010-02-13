New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Karolina Zmarlak

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A dark color palette of dresses and coats inspired by the 1950s Art Deco era — all accessorized with embellished caps complete with chin straps.

Favorite Look: Not crazy about any of the looks, but the brown coat over shiny red pants combo was interesting at least.

Who is Wearing This Collection? Girls who can’t decide if they’re better suited for tough-girl attire or proper pearls.

Spotted at the Show: A ton of downtown hipster types chilling by the pool table.

Soundtrack Highlights: Live band set up in the middle of the underground bar scene.

Final Grade: C-







Images: WWD

