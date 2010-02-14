New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Karen Walker

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was inspired by The Sound of Music and Bob Dylan and even includes a Van Tramp family inspired print that Leisl would have loved.

Favorite Look: A shearling lined jacket over a brown button down knit and skinny pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The Nylon crew and their followers.

Spotted at the Show: The Nylon crew had an entire front row!

Soundtrack Highlights: Bob Dylan — the inspiration for the collection.

Final Grade: B-

Images: Style.com

More News We Love:

Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!

New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos

The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown