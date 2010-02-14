New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Karen Walker

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was inspired by The Sound of Music and Bob Dylan and even includes a Van Tramp family inspired print that Leisl would have loved.
Favorite Look: A shearling lined jacket over a brown button down knit and skinny pants.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The Nylon crew and their followers.
Spotted at the Show: The Nylon crew had an entire front row!
Soundtrack Highlights: Bob Dylan — the inspiration for the collection.
Final Grade: B-
Images: Style.com
