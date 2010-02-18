New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jill Stuart

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A juxtapostion of ultra sexy mixed print bodycon dresses and masculine, military-inspired coats and jackets as well as body swallowing chunky knits — loved it all!
Favorite Look: Shiny black trousers tucked into badass lace up boots and topped off with the most fabulous black pom pom-shouldered turtleneck.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Me! (hopefully)
Spotted at the Show: A lineup of young starlets the paps went crazy for: Jessica Szohr, Michelle Trachtenberg, Mena Suvari, and AnnaLynne McCord. Plus, Kelly Bensimon and Nigel Barker.
Soundtrack Highlights: Exotic beats that transformed the New York Public Library into a rainforest of sorts (I confirm: there were bird noises).
Final Grade: A
Images: Style.com
More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Camilla Staerk
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lorick
Michelle Williams Stars Opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island