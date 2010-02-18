New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jill Stuart

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A juxtapostion of ultra sexy mixed print bodycon dresses and masculine, military-inspired coats and jackets as well as body swallowing chunky knits — loved it all!

Favorite Look: Shiny black trousers tucked into badass lace up boots and topped off with the most fabulous black pom pom-shouldered turtleneck.



Who is Wearing This Collection: Me! (hopefully)

Spotted at the Show: A lineup of young starlets the paps went crazy for: Jessica Szohr, Michelle Trachtenberg, Mena Suvari, and AnnaLynne McCord. Plus, Kelly Bensimon and Nigel Barker.

Soundtrack Highlights: Exotic beats that transformed the New York Public Library into a rainforest of sorts (I confirm: there were bird noises).



Final Grade: A







Images: Style.com

