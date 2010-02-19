New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jeremy Scott

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A less flamboyant collection but still had plenty of Jeremy’s kitsch and humor — cardboard women belted to models, plastic cross charms, oversized bows, and an interpretation of Madonna’s infamous cone bras!

Favorite Look: A batwing sweater dress that said “Style” across the front and “Fashion” across the back.

Who is Wearing This Collection: There were some very wearable pieces, so a broader audience than the queens and club kids who already love him.

Spotted at the Show: Irina Lazareanu, Kelly Osbourne, Patricia Field.

Soundtrack Highlights: All the best dance songs from the early 90s like “En Vogue.”

Final Grade: B







Images: Style.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: Erin Fetherston Backstage Pass

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alexa Chung for Madewell

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tory Burch