New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jen Kao

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Her designs ran a gamut from sleek and geometric, to loose and A-lined silhouettes all done in monochromatic black, nude, deep burgundy, and forest green — accented with Eddie Borgo’s jewelry.

Favorite Look: I would wear the fur sleeved black skin jacket with the black leather skirt all winter long.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The collection is for a young woman who has a chic sense of style, but likes to feel feminine at the same time.

Spotted at the Show: The beautiful Julia Restoin-Roitfeld — she would look great in everything.

Soundtrack Highlights: A mix that was edgy and at the same time very energetic.

Final Grade: A –







Images: nymag.com

