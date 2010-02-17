New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Jason Wu’s capsule collection for TSE was filled with textured knits layered over light chiffon pleated skirts and structured classics — the TSE collection was a monochromatic one filled with new shapes.

Favorite Look: Jason Wu: charcoal long sleeve knit under a cream strapless dress over a white chiffon skirt paired with a pompom topped beanie and belted high heel booties. For TSE: a burgundy blazer over a red chiffon skirt over burgundy pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Artsy professionals and lovers of well made cashmere pieces that will carry over for seasons.

Spotted at the Show: An editor heavy presentation all swarming Jason to congratulate him.

Soundtrack Highlights: Japanese modern techno-y music played in the background of the florescent lit space.

Grade: A for both!

Jason Wu:

Images: Style.com

Jason Wu for TSE:

Images: Elle.com

More News We Love:

Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon

A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW

Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!