New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Jason Wu’s capsule collection for TSE was filled with textured knits layered over light chiffon pleated skirts and structured classics — the TSE collection was a monochromatic one filled with new shapes.
Favorite Look: Jason Wu: charcoal long sleeve knit under a cream strapless dress over a white chiffon skirt paired with a pompom topped beanie and belted high heel booties. For TSE: a burgundy blazer over a red chiffon skirt over burgundy pants.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Artsy professionals and lovers of well made cashmere pieces that will carry over for seasons.
Spotted at the Show: An editor heavy presentation all swarming Jason to congratulate him.
Soundtrack Highlights: Japanese modern techno-y music played in the background of the florescent lit space.
Grade: A for both!
Jason Wu:
Images: Style.com
Jason Wu for TSE:
Images: Elle.com
