New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Jason Wu’s capsule collection for TSE was filled with textured knits layered over light chiffon pleated skirts and structured classics — the TSE collection was a monochromatic one filled with new shapes.

Favorite Look: Jason Wu: charcoal long sleeve knit under a cream strapless dress over a white chiffon skirt paired with a pompom topped beanie and belted high heel booties. For TSE: a burgundy blazer over a red chiffon skirt over burgundy pants.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Artsy professionals and lovers of well made cashmere pieces that will carry over for seasons.

Spotted at the Show: An editor heavy presentation all swarming Jason to congratulate him.

Soundtrack Highlights: Japanese modern techno-y music played in the background of the florescent lit space.

Grade: A for both!

Jason Wu:88626 1266768538 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

88627 1266768541 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

88628 1266768545 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

Images: Style.com

Jason Wu for TSE:88401 1266441202 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

88402 1266441207 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSE

88403 1266441211 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Jason Wu & Jason Wu for TSEImages: Elle.com

