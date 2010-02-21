New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: J. Mendel

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Glamorous gowns and textured beautiful furs.
Favorite Look: Brown fur beanie, light brown knee-length fur coat over a black knit and paired with slouchy high heel boots.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Luxe ladies with a bit of downtown edge.
Spotted at the Show: Brooke Shields, Phillip Bloch.
Soundtrack Highlights: International discotheque music.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
