New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: J. Mendel

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Glamorous gowns and textured beautiful furs.

Favorite Look: Brown fur beanie, light brown knee-length fur coat over a black knit and paired with slouchy high heel boots.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Luxe ladies with a bit of downtown edge.

Spotted at the Show: Brooke Shields, Phillip Bloch.

Soundtrack Highlights: International discotheque music.

Final Grade: B+

Images: Style.com

