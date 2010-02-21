StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Isaac Mizrahi

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Isaac was influenced by Central Park and took his uptown woman on an outdoorsy stroll — there was even fake snow!

Favorite Look: An orange fur top with a plaid draped skirt with a burgundy textured jacket over it.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Park Avenue ladies.

Spotted at the Show: Veronica Webb, Russell Simmons, Glenda Bailey, Joe Zee.

Soundtrack Highlights: A live band performed a jazz set.

Final Grade: A-
Images: Style.com

