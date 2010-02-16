New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Hervé Léger by Max Azria

StyleCaster
Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A laced up bondage take on the bandage dress — a really cool interpretation of the line.

Favorite Look: Charcoal and black one shouldered dress with cutouts going down the front and along the hip.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The celeb fans and all of the other skinny minis who can pull off these clothes.

Spotted at the Show: Jessica Szohr, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sophia Bush.

Soundtrack Highlights: Techno music, starship trance-like.

Final Grade: B

