New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Hervé Léger by Max Azria

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A laced up bondage take on the bandage dress — a really cool interpretation of the line.
Favorite Look: Charcoal and black one shouldered dress with cutouts going down the front and along the hip.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The celeb fans and all of the other skinny minis who can pull off these clothes.
Spotted at the Show: Jessica Szohr, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sophia Bush.
Soundtrack Highlights: Techno music, starship trance-like.
Final Grade: B
