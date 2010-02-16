New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Halston

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Marios Schwab’s ultra-modern take on Studio 54‘s glitz and glamour.
Favorite Look: Yellow mohair cape with silver mirrored belt and the amazing boots. (Not) surprised to see another short sleeved mini dress, (must buy this one ASAP)!
Who is Wearing This Collection: Old money, modern girl with a taste for American fashion history.
Spotted at the Show: Carine Roitfeld (!!!), Fern Mallis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Suzy Menkes.
Sountrack Highlights: Ambient
Final Grade: A-
Images: style.com
