New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Halston

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Marios Schwab’s ultra-modern take on Studio 54‘s glitz and glamour.

Favorite Look: Yellow mohair cape with silver mirrored belt and the amazing boots. (Not) surprised to see another short sleeved mini dress, (must buy this one ASAP)!

Who is Wearing This Collection: Old money, modern girl with a taste for American fashion history.

Spotted at the Show: Carine Roitfeld (!!!), Fern Mallis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Suzy Menkes.

Sountrack Highlights: Ambient

Final Grade: A-





Images: style.com

