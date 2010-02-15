StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Generra

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Generra

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Crazy, colorful knits, cheerleader-esque minis, and watercolor prints.

Favorite Look: A cozy looking fur-lined green anorak.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The preppy Lil’ J wannabees of the world (before she went dark).

Spotted at the Show: Tim Blanks and Meenal Mistry.

Soundtrack Highlights: All I remember is — LOUD.

Final Grade: B-

Images: Style.com

