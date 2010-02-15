New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Generra

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Crazy, colorful knits, cheerleader-esque minis, and watercolor prints.
Favorite Look: A cozy looking fur-lined green anorak.
Who is Wearing This Collection: The preppy Lil’ J wannabees of the world (before she went dark).
Spotted at the Show: Tim Blanks and Meenal Mistry.
Soundtrack Highlights: All I remember is — LOUD.
Final Grade: B-
Images: Style.com
More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LNA Party