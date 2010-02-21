New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Gary Graham

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was very big on mixing textures with a bit of a goth vibe.

Favorite Look: A cream cardigan over a printed blouse, army green skirt, and leggings.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Lovers of layers and draping.

Spotted at the Show: There was a thick haze of incense that made it hard to see anyone.

Soundtrack Highlights: Eerie ambient music.

Final Grade: B







Images: Style.com

