New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Gary Graham

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The collection was very big on mixing textures with a bit of a goth vibe.
Favorite Look: A cream cardigan over a printed blouse, army green skirt, and leggings.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Lovers of layers and draping.
Spotted at the Show: There was a thick haze of incense that made it hard to see anyone.
Soundtrack Highlights: Eerie ambient music.
Final Grade: B
Images: Style.com
