New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: G-Star Raw

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Like a crayon box of colors with plenty of cropped denim pants, fuzzy jackets, and even a few head-to-toe monochromatic looks in bright yellows and greens.

Favorite Look: Yellow workman overalls with a denim button down underneath.



Who is Wearing This Collection: Lovers of BRIGHT BOLD color!

Spotted at the Show: A TON of celebs: Agyness Deyn, Robert Buckley from Lipstick Jungle (crush!), Liv Tyler, Kelly Osbourne, Shannen Doherty, Tyson Beckford, Adam Lambert, and Peaches Geldof. Carine Roitfeld was there!

Soundtrack Highlights: I felt like I was caught in the middle of a combination of a Broadway show and an African tribal chanting session.



Final Grade: B







Images: Style.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010 Report Card: Tory Burch

How to Apply Cream and Powder Blush

New York Fashion Week 2010 Report Card: Alexa Chung for Madewell