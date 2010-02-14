StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Frank Tell

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Frank Tell

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Full skirts, looped knits, in monochromatic black, light blue, grey, camel, white — it was all about texture pairings for this urban warrior.

Favorite Look: Grey leather full skirt and grey leather jacket with a shawl collar.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girls who look good in minis and can pull off chunky knits.

Spotted at the Show: Tons of downtown types who look like they could have fit right in on the stage.

Soundtrack Highlights: There was music, but it was drowned out by the chit chat and clicking of cameras.

Final Grade: B

88094 1266189501 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Frank Tell
88093 1266189500 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Frank Tell
88092 1266189498 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Frank Tell
Images: nymag.com

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: A Model Agent Gives Us His Take
Vanessa Paradis Chanel Dinner: Style Hits and Misses
Fashion First Aid: 10 Must-Have Items to Fix Any Fashion Emergency

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share