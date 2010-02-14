New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Frank Tell

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Full skirts, looped knits, in monochromatic black, light blue, grey, camel, white — it was all about texture pairings for this urban warrior.

Favorite Look: Grey leather full skirt and grey leather jacket with a shawl collar.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Girls who look good in minis and can pull off chunky knits.

Spotted at the Show: Tons of downtown types who look like they could have fit right in on the stage.



Soundtrack Highlights: There was music, but it was drowned out by the chit chat and clicking of cameras.

Final Grade: B







Images: nymag.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010: A Model Agent Gives Us His Take

Vanessa Paradis Chanel Dinner: Style Hits and Misses

Fashion First Aid: 10 Must-Have Items to Fix Any Fashion Emergency