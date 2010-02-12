New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Falls

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: 40’s inspired menswear and flirty dresses with original prints inspired by Nick Knight’s flora images, and of course lots of knit pieces.

Favorite Look: Pink printed dress.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Flirty, fun women.

Spotted at the Show: The designers and other editors.



Soundtrack Highlights: The chit-chat of editors and friends admiring the collection.

Final Grade: B







Images: WWD

