New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Erin Wasson x RVCA

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A mix of 70s and 90s grunge pieces layered in shades of grey, black, and white.

Favorite Look: The grey cut out long sleeved crop top on Constance.

Who’s Wearing This Collection: Erin Wasson and her wannabees.

Spotted at the Show: Jared Leto, Ke$ha, Joe Zee, Mickey Boardman, Genevieve Jones, and a model with badass colored locks.

Soundtrack Highlights: Live performance by Yeasayer.



Final Grade: B







Images: Style.com.



