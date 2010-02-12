StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Erin Wasson x RVCA

Michelle
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A mix of 70s and 90s grunge pieces layered in shades of grey, black, and white.

Favorite Look: The grey cut out long sleeved crop top on Constance.

Who’s Wearing This Collection: Erin Wasson and her wannabees.

Spotted at the Show: Jared Leto, Ke$ha, Joe Zee, Mickey Boardman, Genevieve Jones, and a model with badass colored locks.

Soundtrack Highlights: Live performance by Yeasayer.

Final Grade: B

Images: Style.com.

