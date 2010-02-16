New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Elise Overland

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Sleek, tough girl chic pieces with some standout accents like a dress with wig-like hair acting as shoulder pads.

Favorite Look: A quilted black motorcycle jacket over a black pencil skirt, and though I’m not usually big on red — loved the leather dress with popped collar and asymmetrical zipper that closed the show!

Who is Wearing This Collection: Confident women who want to unleash their inner rock goddess.

Spotted at the Show: Heidi Klum, Derek Blasberg, Genevieve Jones, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Kelly Osbourne with a big black bow in her hair — surprised? She literally sprinted out when the show was over.

Soundtrack Highlights: Heavy beats with a metallic sound.



Final Grade: A-







Images: style.com

