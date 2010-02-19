New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Elisa Palomino

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Like walking into a vintage costume shop full of 1920s flapper dresses and furs accented with Asian-inspired details.
Favorite Look: A light pink floral embellished cheongsam dress with a white fur muff and bolero.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Ladies who use fashion as a means to transport them back in time.
Spotted at the Show: Diane von Furstenberg, Lynn Yaeger, and Kate Ciepluch from Shopbop all sat front row.
Soundtrack Highlights: A live singing trio performed several songs that sounded like the soundtrack to an old black and white film — but an international one in several different languages.
Final Grade: A
Images: Elle.com
