New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Elisa Palomino

Michelle
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Like walking into a vintage costume shop full of 1920s flapper dresses and furs accented with Asian-inspired details.

Favorite Look: A light pink floral embellished cheongsam dress with a white fur muff and bolero.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Ladies who use fashion as a means to transport them back in time.

Spotted at the Show: Diane von Furstenberg, Lynn Yaeger, and Kate Ciepluch from Shopbop all sat front row.

Soundtrack Highlights: A live singing trio performed several songs that sounded like the soundtrack to an old black and white film — but an international one in several different languages.

Final Grade: A

Images: Elle.com

