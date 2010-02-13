New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: doo.ri

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Elegant day wear and dressed in navy and red with draping detail that was very flattering and wearable, plus the addition of sequins which was not always successful.
Favorite Look: Look 12: Poufy textured indigo top with draped pencil skirt that was very flattering
Who is Wearing This Collection: The lavish day-to-day dresser.
Spotted at the Show: Friends, families, editors, and stylists who LOVE doo.ri‘s elegant designs.
Soundtrack Highlights: Tribal techno beats that were as fun as the glittered lips.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Joseph D’Arco
