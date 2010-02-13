New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: doo.ri

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Elegant day wear and dressed in navy and red with draping detail that was very flattering and wearable, plus the addition of sequins which was not always successful.

Favorite Look: Look 12: Poufy textured indigo top with draped pencil skirt that was very flattering

Who is Wearing This Collection: The lavish day-to-day dresser.

Spotted at the Show: Friends, families, editors, and stylists who LOVE doo.ri‘s elegant designs.

Soundtrack Highlights: Tribal techno beats that were as fun as the glittered lips.



Final Grade: B+







Images: Joseph D’Arco

More News We Love:

Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon

A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW

Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!