StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Diesel Black Gold

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Diesel Black Gold

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Sophia Kokosalaki’s first collection for Diesel Black Gold was very 90s sexy bike bar/LES cool with lots of faded denim paired with black leather, plaid, and red tie-dyed separates followed by skin tight mini dresses in nude and black.

Favorite Look: The first look out on Freja — black leather top and washed denim pencil skirt.

Who is Wearing This Collection: The kids who hang out in the Lower East Side.

Spotted at the Show: Daisy Lowe, Richie Rich, The Misshapes.

Soundtrack Highlights: Techno house music.

Final Grade: A-

88372 1266433921 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Diesel Black Gold
88380 1266436967 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Diesel Black Gold
88381 1266437198 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Diesel Black Gold
Images: Style.com

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photo Blog
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
Jared Leto, The Misshapes and More Come Out For LNA Party

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share