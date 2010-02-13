StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Daniel Vosovic

Michelle
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The Project Runway alum‘s collection was full of carefully crafted pieces with structural elements accompanied by dresses and pants in marbleized prints.

Favorite Look: Black trousers paired with a belly-baring cropped short sleeve jacket with embellished shoulders.

Who is Wearing This Collection? Women who appreciate a specific form and shape in their wardrobe but still want wearable pieces.

Spotted at the Show: My good friend Sharon Clott from NYmag.com!

Soundtrack Highlights: An eclectic mix — some house beats with a Euro feel.

Final Grade: B-

Image: WWD

