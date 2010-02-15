New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Steffe

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: An ode to playful schoolgirls with a naughty side.
Favorite Look: A black leather apron dress layered over a striped long sleeve shirt and accessorized with knee highs, lace-ups, and beret!
Who is Wearing This Collection: A younger demographic of feminine, classic dressers who are looking for updated versions of their wardrobe staples.
Spotted at the Show: The usual mix of editors/buyers.
Soundtrack Highlights: A sexy XX remix! Love!
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
