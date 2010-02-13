New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Nomadic ski bunny with lots of volume, color, prints and fringe, which when combined in the same look was a bit overpowering.

Favorite Look: A belted black lace dress with tulle layers down the front — it was the perfect amount of volume and innovation.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Young girls on winter break.

Spotted at the Show: Front Row: Maggie Rizer making the rounds at shows this season.

Soundtrack Highlights: Tribal drumming and chanting courtesy of Preacher and the Knife.

Final Grade: C+







Images: nymag.com

