StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Nomadic ski bunny with lots of volume, color, prints and fringe, which when combined in the same look was a bit overpowering.

Favorite Look: A belted black lace dress with tulle layers down the front — it was the perfect amount of volume and innovation.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Young girls on winter break.

Spotted at the Show: Front Row: Maggie Rizer making the rounds at shows this season.

Soundtrack Highlights: Tribal drumming and chanting courtesy of Preacher and the Knife.

Final Grade: C+

88059 1266102910 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley
88060 1266102916 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley
88061 1266102922 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley
Images: nymag.com

More News We Love:
Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon
A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW
Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share