New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cynthia Rowley

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Nomadic ski bunny with lots of volume, color, prints and fringe, which when combined in the same look was a bit overpowering.
Favorite Look: A belted black lace dress with tulle layers down the front — it was the perfect amount of volume and innovation.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Young girls on winter break.
Spotted at the Show: Front Row: Maggie Rizer making the rounds at shows this season.
Soundtrack Highlights: Tribal drumming and chanting courtesy of Preacher and the Knife.
Final Grade: C+
Images: nymag.com
