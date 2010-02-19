StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Custo Barcelona

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Custo Barcelona

Michelle
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: 70s-esque feathers, fur, fringe, touches of velvet, vibrant colors, lots of prints, and sparkles.

Favorite Look: Look 18. An abstract color blocked dress with a fur trim fringed overcoat.

Who is Wearing This Collection: For the Spanish psychedelic hippie who loves prints and lots of color.

Spotted at the Show: No one notable that I could tell.

Soundtrack Highlights: Electro techno dj mixed music — I felt like I was at a rave with the flashing lights and music vibrating the entire tent.

Final Grade: B-

88584 1266616742 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Custo Barcelona
88585 1266616743 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Custo Barcelona
88586 1266616745 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Custo Barcelona
Images: Elle.com

More News We Love:
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Camilla Staerk
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lorick
Michelle Williams Stars Opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share