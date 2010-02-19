New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Custo Barcelona

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: 70s-esque feathers, fur, fringe, touches of velvet, vibrant colors, lots of prints, and sparkles.



Favorite Look: Look 18. An abstract color blocked dress with a fur trim fringed overcoat.

Who is Wearing This Collection: For the Spanish psychedelic hippie who loves prints and lots of color.

Spotted at the Show: No one notable that I could tell.

Soundtrack Highlights: Electro techno dj mixed music — I felt like I was at a rave with the flashing lights and music vibrating the entire tent.

Final Grade: B-







Images: Elle.com

