New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Cushnie et Ochs

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Monochromatic sexiness without being too overt, with some of the coolest accessories: the highest wedge booties I’ve ever seen and gloves that are completely spiked. Hot!

Favorite Look: A leather cut out skirt with a mesh top (LOVE).

Who is Wearing this Collection: Confident women who love beautiful design.

Spotted at the Show: Andre Leon Talley (Front row) sitting right in front of me!

Soundtrack Highlights: Kind of Beastie Boy-esque sound — some lyrics about being broke.



Final Grade: A







Images: Style.com

