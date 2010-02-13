New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Costello Tagliapietra

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A structural and asymmetrical take on their classic draping in shorter and fresher cuts in a palette of earthy desert tones like burnt orange and dirt brown.

Favorite Look: An orange short dress that had structural draping down the front and back and was still flattering — would be great for day or night.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Women who favor minimalism and simplicity in their daily uniforms, but still want to feel beautiful and feminine.

Spotted at the Show: Those who love the creations of these two lumberjack teddy bear designers.

Soundtrack Highlights: Futuristic techno beats.

Final Grade: B-







Images: nymag.com

