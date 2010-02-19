New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Christian Cota

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Cota’s collection, which was inspired by Cubism, was like a gallery of abstract paintings in blues and warmer orange and red tones — with some metallic accents in places.

Favorite Look: A blue and black v-neck dress that looked brushed with gold for a finishing touch.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Artistic types, and anyone else who wants to add a standout one-of-a-kind piece to their wardrobe.

Spotted at the Show: Lauren Santo Domingo who styled the show!

Soundtrack Highlights: N/A

Final Grade: A-







Images: Style.com

