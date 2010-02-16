New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Chris Benz

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Mad mix sparkle, shine, fur, and material in every color in the pantone book.



Favorite Look: Between the mustard crocheted dress with the mustard and purple plaid coat with the jeweled neckline and the chartreuse dress with the colorful paillettes covering the sleeves and the upper part of the dress with a fur vest over it.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Crazy young things who arent afraid of color.

Spotted at the Show: Susan Sarandon and Kelly Osbourne.

Soundtrack Highlights: Hard rock.

Final Grade: A –





Images: style.com



