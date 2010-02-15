StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Charlotte Ronson

What's hot
Carol
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Chic, 70s, super-cool nomad who travels the world and doesn’t give a damn.

Favorite Look: Sheer floral skirt with striped top, black leather jackets, black lace bits.

Who is Wearing This Collection: A relaxed, super-confident downtown girl with a penchant for travel, music, and art.

Spotted at the Show: Matt Dillon! Sarah Sophie Flicker, Peaches Geldof, Whitney Port, Keke Palmer, Shenae Grimes.

Soundtrack Highlights: “You’re So Vain,” by Carly Simon.

Final Grade: A-

Images: Style.com

