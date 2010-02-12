New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Chadwick Bell

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Beautiful and sophisticated with very classic shapes done in greys and light brown (think uptown chic).

Favorite Look: The grey knee length coat and two backless silk gowns.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Uptown ladies who like clean lines — I imagine that Carolyn Bessette would have loved everything.

Spotted at the Show: Editors and the designer.



Soundtrack Highlights: Classical music played throughout the presentation.

Final Grade: A







Images: WWD.com

