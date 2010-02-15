StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Catherine Malandrino

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Catherine Malandrino

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The nomad tribal theme continues from her spring collection with the infusion of furs, intricate detailing and textures, and saber tooth necklaces.

Favorite Look: A leopard print coat with leather trim over a brown slouchy top and a pair of grey drop crotch skinny pants that hit below the knee.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Urban Nomads.

Spotted at the Show: Kate Walsh.

Soundtrack Highlights: Vocal chanting that seemed to be coming from the deserts of Africa.

Grade: B+

