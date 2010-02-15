New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Catherine Malandrino

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: The nomad tribal theme continues from her spring collection with the infusion of furs, intricate detailing and textures, and saber tooth necklaces.
Favorite Look: A leopard print coat with leather trim over a brown slouchy top and a pair of grey drop crotch skinny pants that hit below the knee.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Urban Nomads.
Spotted at the Show: Kate Walsh.
Soundtrack Highlights: Vocal chanting that seemed to be coming from the deserts of Africa.
Grade: B+
Images: coutorture.com
