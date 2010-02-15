New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Caroline Seikaly

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Beautiful lace and printed cocktail dresses and gowns in slim silhouettes. Sexy back exposure with a bit of 90s goth inspiration.

Favorite Look: A black lace sleeveless dress. It has the sexiest see through mesh back on it.

Who is Wearing This Collection?: Anyone on a red carpet or at a black tie affair.

Spotted at the Show: Cathy Horyn entering as I was leaving.

Soundtrack Highlights: A female singing “Nobody Loves Me” — someone is sure to if they see you in one of these creations.

Final Grade: A

Images: WWD.com



More News We Love:

Beyonce’s New Perfume “Heat” Launching Soon

A Model Agent Gives Us His Take on NYFW

Calvin Klein Fashion Show to Live Stream!