New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Carolina Herrera

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Beautiful! Relaxed, but still very rich looking and no details were left behind, especially when it came to the accessories.

Favorite Look: I loved the all red look: red hat, jacket, loose pants, fur vest, Manolos, belt with touches of grey at the neck and hands…it looked so good coming down the runway.

Who’s Wearing This Collection: Chic ladies.

Spotted at the Show: Amanda Hearst, Tinsley Mortimer, Mary Alice Stephenson.

Soundtrack Highlights: It was really cool — like a score to an indie drama that would have starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Final Grade: A (Loved!)







Images: Style.com

