New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Carlos Miele

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A collection for day or night, and any beautiful partying jetsetter.
Favorite Look: The purple, red, pink color block dress for night; the grey fur over the red, black, and white printed top and black skinny pants for day.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Lovers of flair and luxury!
Spotted at the Show: Nigel Barker
Soundtrack Highlights: French Afro Brazilian rock music.
Final Grade: B+
Images: Style.com
