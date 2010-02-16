New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Carlos Miele

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: A collection for day or night, and any beautiful partying jetsetter.



Favorite Look: The purple, red, pink color block dress for night; the grey fur over the red, black, and white printed top and black skinny pants for day.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Lovers of flair and luxury!

Spotted at the Show: Nigel Barker

Soundtrack Highlights: French Afro Brazilian rock music.

Final Grade: B+







Images: Style.com

