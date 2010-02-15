New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Camilla Staerk

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Sleek, sexy, tough, clean, and sophisticated with seriously covetable pieces.
Favorite Look: Floor-length black leather dress and high-waisted black leather leggings with bra.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Tough femme fatales.
Spotted at the Show: Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker.
Soundtrack Highlights: N/A.
Final Grade: A
Images: Nymag.com
