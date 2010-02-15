StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Camilla Staerk

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Sleek, sexy, tough, clean, and sophisticated with seriously covetable pieces.

Favorite Look: Floor-length black leather dress and high-waisted black leather leggings with bra.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Tough femme fatales.

Spotted at the Show: Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker.

Soundtrack Highlights: N/A.

Final Grade: A

Images: Nymag.com

