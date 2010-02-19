New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Calvin Klein

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Spare, stark, sculptural, clean, powerful, confident, and super cool in its simplicity.

Favorite Look: The last look! Long-sleeve sheer silver gown.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Modern girls with a penchant for cool minimalism.

Spotted at the Show: Naomi Watts, Kate Bosworth, Kerry Washington, Isabel Lucas, and Kristen McMenamy walking!

Soundtrack Highlights: Music and lightshow by Alva Noto.

Final Grade: A







Images: Style.com

