New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Brian Reyes

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: It was a long and lean collection with a lot of movement in the form of ruffles, silks, and slouchy pants.

Favorite Look: Charcoal silk pants, a grey top, and printed jacket. Brian collaborated with Ukrainian artist Oksana Mas on the tree inspired prints.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Women who have a feminine side and like soft designs.

Spotted at the Show: Jessica Stroup.

Soundtrack Highlights: Fun upbeat music.

Final Grade: A-







Images: Style.com

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Camilla Staerk

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Lorick

Michelle Williams Stars Opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Shutter Island