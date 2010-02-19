New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Brian Reyes

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: It was a long and lean collection with a lot of movement in the form of ruffles, silks, and slouchy pants.
Favorite Look: Charcoal silk pants, a grey top, and printed jacket. Brian collaborated with Ukrainian artist Oksana Mas on the tree inspired prints.
Who is Wearing This Collection: Women who have a feminine side and like soft designs.
Spotted at the Show: Jessica Stroup.
Soundtrack Highlights: Fun upbeat music.
Final Grade: A-
Images: Style.com
