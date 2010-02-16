New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Rich fabrics, colors, and materials with a bit of an Eastern military feel.

Favorite Look: I loved everything! If I had to pick one it would be the greenbelow-the-knee skirt with taupe silk blouse and a fur cap sleeve vest belted with a sunburst buckle.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Classic, luxe ladies.

Spotted at the Show: Lauren Santo Domingo.

Soundtrack Highlights: Modern instrumental.



Final Grade: A +++++ Note: I want it all!!









Actress Melissa George (above) wears a fur from Bibhu Mohapatra.

With designer, Bibhu Mohapatra at his Fall 2010 Fashion Week presentation.

Images: style.com and Laura Henson

