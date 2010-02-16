StyleCaster
Share

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

What's hot
StyleCaster

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

Jessica
by

Describe the Collection in One Sentence: Rich fabrics, colors, and materials with a bit of an Eastern military feel.

Favorite Look: I loved everything! If I had to pick one it would be the greenbelow-the-knee skirt with taupe silk blouse and a fur cap sleeve vest belted with a sunburst buckle.

Who is Wearing This Collection: Classic, luxe ladies.

Spotted at the Show: Lauren Santo Domingo.

Soundtrack Highlights: Modern instrumental.

Final Grade: A +++++ Note: I want it all!!

88304 1266358118 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

88305 1266358120 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

88306 1266358129 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu MohapatraActress Melissa George (above) wears a fur from Bibhu Mohapatra.

88307 1266358132 New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Bibhu Mohapatra

With designer, Bibhu Mohapatra at his Fall 2010 Fashion Week presentation.

Images: style.com and Laura Henson

More News We Love:
Jared Leto, The Misshapes, and More Come Out for the LnA After Party!
New York Fashion Week 2010: Backstage Photos
The Sundance Channel Premieres Catwalk Countdown

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share